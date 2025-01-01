Chocolate Diesel High THCA Live Resin

Chocolate Diesel Live Resin is expertly extracted to harness the potent essence and unique flavor profile of the original Chocolate Diesel strain. This sativa-dominant hybrid combines the best characteristics of Sour Diesel and Chocolate Thai, providing a high-flying, energetic experience perfect for live resin enthusiasts.



Chocolate Diesel High THCA Live Resin captures the distinct aroma and taste of its lineage — a bold mix of pungent diesel with subtle chocolate undertones that delight the senses. The flavor is intensely aromatic, with each dab releasing a satisfying burst of diesel followed by a smooth, chocolatey finish that lingers pleasantly.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



For those who appreciate a vibrant and invigorating sativa experience, Chocolate Diesel is an ideal choice. It offers an energetic and uplifting high that stimulates creativity and fuels long-lasting enthusiasm, perfect for tackling creative projects or powering through an active day.



Chocolate Diesel Live Resin Cannabinoids

Total CBD: 16.50%

THCA: 70.08%

Total Cannabinoids: 89.96%

