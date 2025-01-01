About this product
What is Dante's Inferno THCa Flower Strain?
Dive into the depths of relaxation with Dante's Inferno THCa Flower, an indica-dominant hybrid born from the legendary collaboration between Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman. This strain merges the genetics of Oreoz and Devil Driver, resulting in a potent, soothing experience. Its aroma tantalizes with sweet and creamy notes, while its appearance is nothing short of spectacular—dense, frosty buds that gleam with a "blingy" allure. Infused with a significant amount of cookies genetics, Dante's Inferno is your go-to for profound relaxation.
Dante's Inferno Terpenes
The terpene profile of Dante's Inferno contributes to its unique allure:
Limonene: Brings a citrusy zest, uplifting the mood with its stress-reducing properties
Caryophyllene: Offers a spicy, peppery scent, potentially aiding in stress relief.
Pinene: Infuses a fresh pine scent, known to enhance alertness and memory, balancing the calming effects.
These terpenes not only define the strain's aroma but also amplify its relaxing effects.
Dante's Inferno Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 25.91%
Total Cannabinoids: 28.04%
D9-THC: 0.23%
Dante's Inferno THCA Strain Effects
Dante's Inferno delivers a deeply relaxing experience, thanks to its indica dominance, ensuring a profound, body-focused high that's perfect for unwinding. Its sweet and creamy aroma not only enhances the sensory experience but also uplifts the mood, providing a soothing escape from daily stresses. The strain's aromatic complexity adds a layer of enjoyment to each session, making it an ideal choice for evening use when you're looking for a serene, tranquil retreat.
Genotype: Oreoz x Devil Driver
Phenotype: Dante's Inferno
Experience the otherworldly pleasure of Dante's Inferno, where each hit is a journey into tranquility, wrapped in an aromatic embrace that's both sweet and inviting.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
