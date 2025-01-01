About this product
What is Donutz THCa Flower Strain?
Discover Donutz THCa Flower Strain, a cannabis strain that's as delightful as it sounds, capturing the essence of a fresh doughnut with its unique, sweet, and slightly fuel-like aroma. This strain stands out with its dense, colorful buds that shimmer under light due to their thick resin coating, reminiscent of a glaze on your favorite breakfast treat.
Donutz Terpenes
The terpene profile of Donutz is where its dessert-like qualities truly shine:
Limonene: Adds a citrusy freshness, uplifting the mood and adding to the strain's euphoric effects.
Caryophyllene: With its spicy notes, it complements the sweet profile while offering potential stress relief.
Myrcene: Introduces an earthy undertone with hints of vanilla, enhancing the strain's relaxing properties.
These terpenes work together to mimic the comforting scent of doughnuts, with a complex twist.
Donutz Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 24.04%
Total Cannabinoids: 25.06%
D9-THC: 0.14%
Donutz THCA Strain Effects
- Euphoric Uplift: Users report an immediate sense of happiness and a burst of creativity, making it ideal for artistic or social activities.
- Soothing Relaxation: As the initial head high settles, it transitions into a gentle body high, perfect for unwinding without heavy sedation.
- Sensory Delight: The unique combination of flavors and aromas from Donutz can enhance sensory experiences, from enjoying music to indulging in culinary delights.
- Versatile Enjoyment: Whether you're looking to kickstart your creativity or ease into a peaceful evening, Donutz serves as an excellent choice.
Genotype: Lemon Cherry Gelato x Girl Scout cookies x OG Kush
Phenotype: Donutz
Fulfillment
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
