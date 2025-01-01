What is Donutz THCa Flower Strain?

Discover Donutz THCa Flower Strain, a cannabis strain that's as delightful as it sounds, capturing the essence of a fresh doughnut with its unique, sweet, and slightly fuel-like aroma. This strain stands out with its dense, colorful buds that shimmer under light due to their thick resin coating, reminiscent of a glaze on your favorite breakfast treat.



Donutz Terpenes



The terpene profile of Donutz is where its dessert-like qualities truly shine:



Limonene: Adds a citrusy freshness, uplifting the mood and adding to the strain's euphoric effects.

Caryophyllene: With its spicy notes, it complements the sweet profile while offering potential stress relief.

Myrcene: Introduces an earthy undertone with hints of vanilla, enhancing the strain's relaxing properties.



These terpenes work together to mimic the comforting scent of doughnuts, with a complex twist.



Donutz Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 24.04%

Total Cannabinoids: 25.06%

D9-THC: 0.14%

Donutz THCA Strain Effects

- Euphoric Uplift: Users report an immediate sense of happiness and a burst of creativity, making it ideal for artistic or social activities.



- Soothing Relaxation: As the initial head high settles, it transitions into a gentle body high, perfect for unwinding without heavy sedation.



- Sensory Delight: The unique combination of flavors and aromas from Donutz can enhance sensory experiences, from enjoying music to indulging in culinary delights.



- Versatile Enjoyment: Whether you're looking to kickstart your creativity or ease into a peaceful evening, Donutz serves as an excellent choice.



Genotype: Lemon Cherry Gelato x Girl Scout cookies x OG Kush



Phenotype: Donutz





