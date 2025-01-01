About this product
What is GMO Mints THCa Flower Strain?
GMO Mints THCa Flower Strain emerges as an extraordinary hybrid, born from the cross of GMO (Garlic Mushroom Onion) and Gush Mints. This strain boasts an impressive THCA content, positioning it as a top choice for the most seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. Its robust profile is accentuated by distinct garlic and creamy epoxy terpenes, making every encounter with GMO Mints a memorable one.
GMO Mints Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 21.59%
Total Cannabinoids: 23.82%
D9-THC: 0.22%
GMO Mints Strain Terpenes
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
GMO Mints captivates with its complex terpene profile, offering users a unique blend of loud garlic notes fused with a creamy, epoxy-like richness. The experience is deeply relaxing, tinged with a tingly sensation that can ease you into restful slumber, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or for those seeking aid with sleep.
GMO Mints THCA Strain Effects
The flavor and aroma profile of GMO Mints is as intriguing as its effects. Dominated by limonene, its citrus undertones perfectly complement the garlic and creamy notes, offering a taste and smell that's as rich as its effects are euphoric and uplifting.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
