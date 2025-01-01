Gravel Pit THCa Flower Strain Highlights

Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (Indica/Sativa)



Parent Strains: ODB × Swamp Thing



Appearance: Exotic-looking flower with large bracts and light purpling as it matures



Flavors: Sweet, tangy fermented citrus with gassy exhale



Aroma: Sweet and creamy with a hint of floral, dominated by ambrosia-like berries and cream



THCa Levels: 24.48% THCa



Effects: Full-bodied relaxation, calm, tranquility, stress-relief



Gravel Pit Strain Cannabinoids

THCa: 24.48%



Total Cannabinoids: 28.61%



Gravel Pit Strain Terpenes

Limonene

Myrcene

Linalool



Gravel Pit THCa Effects

Expect a well-rounded experience with Gravel Pit:



Full-bodied relaxation



Calm and tranquility



Stress and tension relief



Suitable for evening use or unwinding after a rough day



Ideal when you want to relax without feeling overly sedated.



Genotype

ODB × Swamp Thing — combining the robust traits of Biker Kush, Exodus Cheese, and Swamp Thing for enhanced potency and structure.



Phenotype

Gravel Pit buds present an exotic appearance with large bracts and a hint of purpling. Thick trichome coverage enhances the flower’s visual appeal, offering a dense and resin-rich texture.

