Gravel Pit THCa Flower Strain Highlights
Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (Indica/Sativa)
Parent Strains: ODB × Swamp Thing
Appearance: Exotic-looking flower with large bracts and light purpling as it matures
Flavors: Sweet, tangy fermented citrus with gassy exhale
Aroma: Sweet and creamy with a hint of floral, dominated by ambrosia-like berries and cream
THCa Levels: 24.48% THCa
Effects: Full-bodied relaxation, calm, tranquility, stress-relief
Gravel Pit Strain Cannabinoids
THCa: 24.48%
Total Cannabinoids: 28.61%
Gravel Pit Strain Terpenes
Limonene
Myrcene
Linalool
Gravel Pit THCa Effects
Expect a well-rounded experience with Gravel Pit:
Full-bodied relaxation
Calm and tranquility
Stress and tension relief
Suitable for evening use or unwinding after a rough day
Ideal when you want to relax without feeling overly sedated.
Genotype
ODB × Swamp Thing — combining the robust traits of Biker Kush, Exodus Cheese, and Swamp Thing for enhanced potency and structure.
Phenotype
Gravel Pit buds present an exotic appearance with large bracts and a hint of purpling. Thick trichome coverage enhances the flower’s visual appeal, offering a dense and resin-rich texture.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
