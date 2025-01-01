High Octane Grape High THCA Shatter

Embark on a journey of unparalleled potency and flavor with High Octane Grape High THCA Shatter. This concentrate is crafted from the highest quality material, with high THCA levels extracted from fresh, live flowers to preserve the maximum amount of terpenes and flavor. High Octane Grape is expected to deliver a robust, indica-leaning hybrid experience, starting with a cerebral lift that soon gives way to a deep, body-relaxing high. This makes it suitable for evening use or for those seeking relief from physical tension or stress. Its enhanced potency and faster finishing times suggest a strain that's been optimized for both grower satisfaction and consumer experience.



High Octane Grape is an evolved cannabis strain, born from the union of Purple Urkle S1 and AVL, a cultivator with a deep affection for Purple Urkle. This strain takes the classic traits of Purple Urkle—its chunky, skunky flowers—and amplifies them with increased production, larger flowers, and a more potent aroma. High Octane Grape retains the beloved skunk and berry notes of its predecessor but adds a twist with sour fuel undertones, making it a modern take on a legendary strain.



High Octane Grape Terpenes

Caryophyllene: Adds a spicy, fuel-like aroma, potentially contributing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Myrcene: Brings an earthy, musky scent, enhancing the strain's relaxing effects.

Pinene: Provides a fresh, pine-like fragrance, possibly aiding in alertness and memory retention.

These terpenes work synergistically to create High Octane Grape's distinctive aroma and flavor profile.



1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



High Octane Grape Shatter Cannabinoids:

THCA: 88.91%

TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 92.08%



Genotype: High Octane Grape (Purple Urkle S1 x AVL)



Phenotype: High Octane Grape

