Kiwi High THCA Live Resin
Embark on a journey of unparalleled potency and flavor with Kiwi High THCA Live Resin. This concentrate is crafted from the highest quality material, with THCA levels that soar and a terpene profile that captures the essence of freshness, this live resin guarantees a rich, impactful experience with every use.
Kiwi High THCA Live Resin is the epitome of potency and purity, making it a top choice for connoisseurs seeking a robust and flavorful hit. Its unique profile is sure to enthrall your senses, offering a distinct kiwi-like aroma and taste that is both invigorating and memorable.
1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Kiwi Live Resin is a must-have for any concentrate connoisseur.
Kiwi Live Cannabinoids
Total CBD: 4.57%
THCA: 73.22%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.02%
Kiwi High THCA Live Resin
Embark on a journey of unparalleled potency and flavor with Kiwi High THCA Live Resin. This concentrate is crafted from the highest quality material, with THCA levels that soar and a terpene profile that captures the essence of freshness, this live resin guarantees a rich, impactful experience with every use.
Kiwi High THCA Live Resin is the epitome of potency and purity, making it a top choice for connoisseurs seeking a robust and flavorful hit. Its unique profile is sure to enthrall your senses, offering a distinct kiwi-like aroma and taste that is both invigorating and memorable.
1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Kiwi Live Resin is a must-have for any concentrate connoisseur.
Kiwi Live Cannabinoids
Total CBD: 4.57%
THCA: 73.22%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.02%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf. 🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower ☄️Home of Asteroids® 🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract. ⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.