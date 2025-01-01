About this product
Lemon Cake High THCA Live Resin
Lemon Cake Live Resin is expertly crafted from the Lemon Cake strain, known by aficionados as Lemon Pound Cake or Lemon Cheesecake, due to its rich, dessert-like qualities. This sativa-dominant extract captures the vibrant, high-energy effects and the delightful citrus-infused aroma of its source flower, emphasizing its high THCA potency for a truly invigorating experience.
Lemon Cake High THCA Live Resin offers an explosion of sweet and musky lemon aromas that mimic the enticing scent of a freshly baked lemon cheesecake. The flavor is an exquisite blend of zesty lemon with subtle herbal notes that provide a refreshing and uplifting taste sensation, perfect for enhancing mood and stimulating the senses.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Ideal for those seeking a burst of energy and creativity, Lemon Cake Live Resin is perfect for daytime use. It delivers a swift kick of euphoria that is excellent for creative endeavors or social activities, providing users with a long-lasting, enjoyable high that enhances both productivity and enjoyment.
Lemon Cake Live Resin Cannabinoids
Total CBD: 16.50%
THCA: 70.08%
Total Cannabinoids: 89.96%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
