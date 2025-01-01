What is Lime Cookies THCa Flower Strain?

Lime Cookies THCa Flower Strain is a captivating hybrid cannabis strain, a result of crossing the beloved Girl Scout Cookies with AVL. This combination enhances the classic traits of Girl Scout Cookies, offering excellent trichome coverage and producing dense flowers that emit an alluring aroma. Lime Cookies features a delightful mix of sweet cookie and sharp citrus scents, finished with a subtle undertone of fuel. The genetic influence of AVL introduces a fresh complexity to the strain, making it a unique variant within the cookies family.



Lime Cookies Terpenes

The terpene profile of Lime Cookies is particularly rich, with a trio of caryophyllene, terpinolene, and linalool leading the aromatic charge. Caryophyllene imparts a spicy note that complements the strain's inherent sweetness, also contributing to its potential stress-relieving properties. Terpinolene adds a slightly woody and herbal touch that enhances the strain’s complex bouquet, while linalool brings a floral softness that rounds out the sensory experience, promoting relaxation and a calming effect on the mind. These terpenes work synergistically to deepen the flavor and enhance the overall effects of Lime Cookies.



Lime Cookies Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 17.24%

Total Cannabinoids: 21.09%

D9-THC: 0.27%

Lime Cookies THCA Strain Effects

Lime Cookies delivers a well-rounded hybrid experience that begins with an uplifting burst of euphoria, courtesy of its dynamic terpene mix. This initial cerebral stimulation boosts creativity and mood, making it excellent for social activities or creative pursuits. As the experience progresses, a calming relaxation sets in, soothing the body without inducing overwhelming drowsiness. This balanced effect profile makes Lime Cookies ideal for those seeking to enhance daytime activities or unwind in the early evening. Its ability to provide both mental clarity and physical ease makes it a favored choice for a broad spectrum of users, from recreational enthusiasts to those seeking mild relief from everyday stresses.



Genotype: NOX Cookies (Girl Scout Cookies S1 x AVL)



Phenotype: Lime Cookies

read more