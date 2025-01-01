About this product
What is Modified Grapes THCa Flower Strain?
Enter the realm of Modified Grapes THCa Flower Strain, a captivating hybrid strain that is the offspring of a profound genetic cross between GMO and Purple Punch. Esteemed for its high THCA content, Modified Grapes stands as a premier selection for those with a seasoned palate in cannabis consumption. Its robust profile is not only a testament to its lineage but also to the meticulous breeding by Symbiotic Genetics.
Modified Grapes Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 27.62%
Total Cannabinoids: 28.72%
D9-THC: 0.26%
Modified Grapes THCA Strain Effects
Modified Grapes is renowned for delivering a potent combination of effects that cater to a spectrum of desires and needs. Users report a delightful onset of drowsiness paired with deep relaxation, making it a versatile strain for various moments and moods. Whether you're winding down after a hectic day or seeking a peaceful night's sleep, Modified Grapes offers a unique experience that satisfies and soothes.
Genotype: Modified Grapes
Phenotype: Modified Grapes
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
