Muffins & Mimosas THCa Bubble Hash is a solventless concentrate made using ice water extraction and triple-washed for purity. It blends the uplifting citrusy buzz of Mimosa with the warm, cozy body high of Blueberry Muffin for a truly balanced and flavorful experience.



Expect rich, fruity terpenes, powerful daytime-to-evening effects, and melt-worthy quality that makes it ideal for both relaxing and staying present. Whether you’re elevating your morning or winding down, this hash hits the sweet spot.



Want more heat? Check out our full THCa Concentrates collection or explore THCa Rosin



Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash Highlights

Hybrid blend: Mimosa (Sativa-dominant) x Blueberry Muffin (Indica-dominant)



Made using 100% solventless ice water extraction



Triple-washed for superior purity and melt quality



Flavor notes: citrus, blueberry muffin, vanilla, herbal



Balanced effects: mood lift, clear-headed focus, followed by calm



Packed fresh in airtight glass jars



What is Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash?

Muffins & Mimosas THCa Bubble Hash is a premium cannabis concentrate made from a unique blend of Mimosa and Blueberry Muffin strains. It’s created using a solventless ice water extraction method, where cold water and agitation are used to separate trichome heads from the flower.



This hash captures the best of both worlds. Mimosa, a sativa-dominant hybrid, delivers bright, citrusy energy and euphoric mental clarity. Meanwhile, Blueberry Muffin, an indica-heavy hybrid, brings in calming body effects and a rich, sweet aroma reminiscent of freshly baked muffins.



The result is a flavorful, terpene-packed hash with full-spectrum effects: uplifting, focused, and relaxed—all without the use of solvents or additives. Ideal for versatile sessions throughout the day.



Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash Cannabinoids (Lab-Tested)

THCa: 78.04%

Total Cannabinoids: 78.53%



How to Use Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash?

Top a Bowl or Joint – Boost potency and flavor by sprinkling on your flower.

Dab It – Works best if it's full melt.

Press into Rosin – Excellent material for solventless rosin pressing.

Infuse – Use in edibles by mixing into oils or butter.



How to Store Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash Properly?

Keep sealed in an airtight glass jar



Store in a cool, dark place away from direct heat and sunlight



For long-term freshness, refrigeration (not freezing) is ideal



Avoid moisture exposure to maintain melt quality



Why Choose Our Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash?

At Hemp Hop, we’re all about quality without shortcuts. Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash starts with two carefully selected strains—Mimosa for its citrusy, clear-headed energy, and Blueberry Muffin for its sweet, body-soothing calm.



Each batch is processed using 100% solventless ice water extraction, triple-washed, and small-batch curated to ensure superior trichome separation and terpene preservation. The result is a flavorful, versatile hash with rich effects and melt-ready purity.



Packed in airtight jars and ready for your preferred method of consumption—this is premium bubble hash done right.



FAQs About Muffins & Mimosas Bubble Hash

Is Muffins & Mimosas bubble hash good for daytime use?

Yes. The Mimosa genetics deliver mental clarity and energy, balanced by the calm of Blueberry Muffin—great for day or evening.



Can I dab this hash?

Absolutely, as long as it's full melt or close to six-star grade. You'll get clean flavor and smooth vapor.



What does it taste like?

Expect a mix of citrus, tropical fruit, and sweet blueberry muffin with creamy vanilla undertones.



How strong is this hash?

With over 78% THCa, it's highly potent—ideal for experienced users or those seeking powerful, long-lasting relief.

