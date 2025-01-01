About this product
What is Mule Fuel THCa Flower Strain?
Mule Fuel THCa Flower Strain, a formidable hybrid cannabis strain, is the result of a masterful cross between Lurch and GMO Cookies. Known for its significant THCa levels, Mule Fuel caters to seasoned cannabis enthusiasts seeking a potent and rewarding experience. This strain's acclaim is a testament to the breeding expertise of Thug Pug Genetics, highlighting its unique flavor profile and robust effects.
Mule Fuel Terpenes
The terpene profile of Mule Fuel, led by the aromatic terpinolene, offers a complex blend of pine, floral, herbs, and citrus notes, complemented by the earthy essence of myrcene and the spicy undertones of caryophyllene.
This combination not only crafts Mule Fuel's distinct fragrance but also enhances its ability to relax the mind and body, contributing to its notable effects. The interplay of these terpenes enriches the strain with a deep, memorable flavor and a multifaceted effect profile that promotes relaxation and stress relief, making it a favorite for those seeking a profound and soothing cannabis experience.
Muel Fuel Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 26.66%
Total Cannabinoids: 28.54%
D9-THC: 0.11%
Muel Fuel THCA Strain Effects
Mule Fuel, celebrated for its high THCA content, offers a potent experience that caters to experienced cannabis enthusiasts. This hybrid strain is known for delivering an intense body high that deeply relaxes the muscles and soothes the mind, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day. The high THCA also translates to a significant euphoric lift, providing users with a joyful escape that's both uplifting and serene. As Mule Fuel unfolds its effects, consumers may find themselves enveloped in a state of blissful tranquility, perfectly poised for leisure activities or restful slumber. Its potent profile and the balanced nature of its effects make Mule Fuel a remarkable choice for those seeking a deep, encompassing cannabis experience.
Genotype: Mule Fuel (Lurch x GMO Cookies)
Phenotype: Mule Fuel
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
