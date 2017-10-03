Shop for Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar

Buy Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar online - a premium indica concentrate made for deep relaxation and powerful effects.



Perfect for dabbing or bowl-topping, this top-shelf sugar delivers rich terpene flavor with a smooth, spicy finish.



Available now in 1 gram and 3.5 gram jars. Shipped discreetly and fast.



Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Highlights

Type: Pure Indica



Parent Strains: Afghani × Thai



Texture: Wet sugar consistency with granulated THCa crystals



Flavors: Sweet, spicy, pine, and woody



Aroma: Pungent earth with pine and spicy undertones



THCa Levels: 93.57%



Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene



Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, couch-locked, appetite-stimulating



Sizes: 1 gram and 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Usage: Dab rig, Puffco, or bowl-topping



What is Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar?

This is Northern Lights, extracted and refined into a clean, high-potency sugar concentrate.



Live Sugar, also known as sugar wax, is made using a hydrocarbon process that locks in the original terpene and cannabinoid profile.



The result is a grainy, wet texture that’s easy to scoop and melts smoothly in a rig or electric vaporizer.



Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Effects

Northern Lights is well-known for its heavy indica effects - now dialed up in concentrate form.



It starts with a euphoric lift and settles into deep body relaxation. This is the kind of strain you reach for when you want to unplug and stay there. Effects often reported include:



Full-body calm



Sleepiness



Stress relief



Boosted appetite



Subtle mental uplift without stimulation



Northern Lights High THCa Cannabinoids

THCa: 93.57%



TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 93.75%



Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Terpenes

Terpene-rich and true to its Afghani roots. Northern Lights typically features:



Myrcene – Known for deep relaxation and sedative effects



Caryophyllene – Adds spice and grounding calm



Limonene – Brings a touch of citrus brightness to round it out



How to Use Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar

Northern Lights Live Sugar is ideal for dabbing between 315–450°F to get the full flavor and smoothest experience.



The sugar-like texture also makes it perfect for bowl-topping. Just add a pinch to your flower for enhanced potency and effects.



Compatible with most dab rigs, e-rigs, and Puffco devices.



Start slow. This is a heavy hitter.



Why Choose Hemp Hop for Northern Lights Live Sugar?

Sourcing: Made from strain-specific, fresh-frozen Northern Lights flower

Extraction: Using clean hydrocarbon methods for terpene retention

Quality: Third Party Lab-tested for potency, purity, & compliance

Storage: Cold-stored to preserve consistency, flavor, and aroma

Trust: Backed by 100,000+ happy customers nationwide

