What is Northern Lights THCa Flower Strain?

Northern Lights THCa Flower Strain, often simply referred to as "NL," stands as one of the most famous indicas worldwide, created from a cross between Afghani and Thai landrace strains. This strain is cherished for its fast-acting, dreamy euphoria that envelops both mind and body in a warm, relaxing blanket, ideal for unwinding after a long day or for those moments when you need a mental escape.



Northern Lights Terpenes

Northern Lights boasts a rich terpene profile that includes:



Myrcene: Dominant in this strain, contributing to its earthy and musky aroma while enhancing its sedative effects.

Caryophyllene: Adds a peppery kick, potentially helping with pain relief and inflammation.

Pinene: Offers a fresh pine scent, known for its alertness-inducing properties and potential anti-inflammatory benefits.

Northern Lights Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 17.66%

Total Cannabinoids: 18.53%

Total Terpenes: 1.46%

D9-THC: 0.22%

Northern Lights Strain Effects

Northern Lights is cherished for its ability to induce a state of euphoria, providing users with a significant mood lift that transitions into deep physical relaxation, ideal for unwinding in the evening. It calms the mind, easing away the day's stress, while also gently coaxing users towards a restful sleep. Additionally, it's known for stimulating appetite, making any snack seem more appealing.



Genotype: Afghani x Thai



Phenotype: Northern Lights

