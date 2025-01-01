What is OG Kush THCa Flower Strain?

OG Kush THCa Flower Strain, often recognized as the backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, emerged from Florida in the early '90s. This revered strain is a hybrid born from an intriguing mix of a Northern California strain with the legendary Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush from Amsterdam.



Known for its complex terpene profile, OG Kush offers an aroma that's an intricate blend of fuel, skunk, and spice, making it instantly recognizable.



OG Kush Terpenes

The distinct scent of OG Kush can be attributed to its rich terpene composition:



Myrcene: Provides the earthy base notes, contributing to its relaxing effects.

Limonene: Adds a citrus twist, uplifting the spirits and providing a burst of energy.

Caryophyllene: Delivers a peppery kick, potentially offering anti-inflammatory benefits.



This combination not only defines the strain's signature scent but also enhances its therapeutic potential



OG Kush Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 23.73%

Total Cannabinoids: 24.51%

D9-THC: 0.27%

OG Kush THCA Strain Effects

OG Kush is celebrated for:



- Balanced High: It delivers a euphoric cerebral buzz ideal for creative thinking or social interactions, followed by a comforting body relaxation, making it perfect for late afternoon or evening use.



- Stress Relief: Widely used for its ability to alleviate stress, it helps users unwind after a long day.



- Mood Enhancement: Known to lift spirits, it's often turned to for a boost in mood or to combat feelings of anxiety.



- Complex Flavor Profile: Users enjoy the lemon-pine-fuel taste that's both uplifting and grounding



Genotype: Chemdawg x Hindu Kush



Phenotype: OG Kush

