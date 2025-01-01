Oil Spill Strain Highlights

Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)

Parent Strains: Triple Kush × Royal Kush

Appearance: Small, rounded buds with dusty green tones, neon and blue undertones.

Flavors: Diesel, grape, earthy, with a spicy herbal finish

Aroma: Fruity spice blended with earthy diesel and herbal notes

THCa Levels: 21.78%

Effects: Euphoric, energetic, calming, uplifting, and hunger-inducing with a slow-building onset



Oil Spill Strain Cannabinoids

This strain is packed with a diverse range of cannabinoids, delivering a clean, potent THCa experience tailored for both relaxation and relief—without overwhelming intensity.



THCa : 21.78%

Delta 9 THC - 0.09%

Total Cannabinoids: 22.81%



Oil Spill Strain Terpenes

Myrcene

Limonene

Caryophyllene



Oil Spill THCa Effects

Expect a slow-building high that starts in the background and gradually takes over:



Euphoric mental uplift



Energetic yet calm mindset



Relaxed body sensation without couch-lock



Boosts appetite



Helps with fatigue and low mood



A great choice when you want to stay grounded while feeling elevated.



Genotype

Triple Kush × Royal Kush — Kush-dominant lineage known for balanced body relaxation and mood-lifting clarity.



Phenotype

Oil Spill buds are small and rounded with dusty green tones, bright neon accents, and subtle blue undertones.



Each nug is threaded with deep amber hairs and coated in clear crystal trichomes. The texture is sticky with thick, syrupy resin that speaks to its high terpene content and potency.

