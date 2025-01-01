About this product
Royal Kush Strain Highlights
Type: Indica-dominant hybrid (80% Indica / 20% Sativa)
Parent Strains: Afghani × Skunk #1
Appearance: Light minty green with forest undertones, fiery orange hairs, frosty white trichomes
Flavors: Sweet, earthy skunk with a savory herbal aftertaste
Aroma: Robust earthy tones with hints of pine, woodiness, and a touch of sweetness
THCa Levels: 22.41%
Effects: Euphoric, introspective, deeply relaxing, couch-lock, sleep-inducing
Royal Kush Strain Cannabinoids
THCa: 22.41%
Total Cannabinoids: 23.52%
Royal Kush Strain Terpenes
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Royal Kush THCa Effects
Expect a classic indica experience that unfolds slowly:
Euphoric mental uplift with a hazy cerebral rush
Introspective calmness easing racing thoughts
Deep, full-body relaxation
Couch-lock sensation ideal for evening use
Encourages restful, uninterrupted sleep
Genotype
Afghani × Skunk #1 — a noble lineage known for heavy body effects and mood-lifting euphoria.
Phenotype
Royal Kush buds are dense and resinous, presenting light minty green tones with forest green undertones. Sparse fiery orange hairs weave through each nug, complemented by a frosty, sandy layer of crystal trichomes.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
