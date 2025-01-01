Runtz High THCA Live Rosin

Runtz THCa Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate made from the wildly popular hybrid—Runtz, a mouthwatering cross between Original Z Strain and Gelato.



This balanced 50/50 hybrid delivers a candy-sweet explosion of tropical fruit and citrus flavors, paired with calming, euphoric effects.



Crafted for those who want both flavor and relaxation, Runtz Rosin delivers a smooth, terpene-rich experience in every dab.



Runtz Rosin Cannabinoids:

THCa: 81.85%



Runtz Rosin Terpenes

Caryophyllene

Limonene

Myrcene



Why Choose Our Runtz Rosin?

Solventless Purity:

Extracted with only heat and pressure—no solvents, no chemicals. Just pure, clean rosin straight from premium flower.



High THCA Potency:

With THCA levels over 81%, this rosin brings powerful, full-spectrum effects that start with a head high and melt into deep relaxation.



Sweet Terpene Profile:

Enjoy a flavor blast of tropical citrus, sour berries, and spicy pineapple with every hit. A candy-like terpene experience for true flavor seekers.



Cold-Cure Perfection:

Our cold-cure technique preserves every terpene, giving you a dab that's bursting with flavor and potency.



Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:

Cannabinoids and terpenes work together to deliver balanced effects—uplifting the mind while relaxing the body.



Ideal For:

Connoisseurs looking for a flavorful, sweet terpene profile and a calming hybrid high.

read more