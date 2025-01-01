Runtz High THCA Live Sugar (Sugar Wax)

Runtz Live Sugar is a high-quality, high terpene concentrate made from fresh-frozen, live flower material.



The Runtz Live Sugar bursts with the unmistakable aroma of sugary fruit candy. The flavor is a creamy blend of tropical sweetness and subtle herbal notes, delivering a smooth, flavorful vapor that enhances mood, sparks creativity, and leaves a lasting impression on the senses.



What is Live Sugar?

Sugar, also known as Sugar Wax dabs, is a live-resin concentrate that has small granular crystal cannabinoid formations. It’s an easy to scoop consistency that burns clean and delivers strong effects.



Made using a hydrocarbon extraction process, Sugar has a wide range of colors from white and yellow, to amber and orange colors. It’s perfect for dabbing in your rig or electric vaporizer. The best temperature for dabbing would be 315-450°F, which will ensure a smooth and pleasant experience.



Bowl topping is also a popular option - increase the potency and effect of your flower filled bowl by putting some sugar on the top.



1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizers.



Runtz Live Sugar is a must-have for any concentrate connoisseur!



Runtz Live Sugar Cannabinoids

THCa: 95.33%

TOTAL THC: 83.74%

TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 95.47%

