What is Scottie 2 Hottie CBD THCa Flower Strain?

Scottie 2 Hottie CBD THCa Flower Strain, a strain that's as audacious and dynamic as its name suggests. Are you ready for an aromatic journey that's like a nuclear explosion of Florida oranges, combined with the gritty sweetness of melted gushers and sugar cane? Scottie 2 Hottie offers just that – an olfactory adventure that's both intense and irresistibly unique.



This strain's flavors are a masterful blend of citrus fruits, jet fuel, and exotic dirt from the Caribbean, providing a taste experience that's as complex as it is satisfying. With Scottie 2 Hottie, every puff is a journey through a diverse landscape of tantalizing tastes.



This flower contains seeds and is discounted accordingly*



Scottie 2 Hottie Type II Strain Cannabinoids

CBD: 11.67%

THCA: 8.16%

Total Cannabinoids: 22.90%

Terpenes: 2.17%

Scottie 2 Hottie Strain Terpene Profile

Myrcene (0.58%)

Caryophyllene (0.57%)

Limonene (0.27%)

Scottie 2 Hottie CBD THCA Strain Effects

Immerse yourself in the balanced and dynamic experience offered by Scottie 2 Hottie, a strain where CBD and THCA harmoniously intertwine. This unique combination brings forth an experience that is both calming and subtly invigorating. The CBD in Scottie 2 Hottie delivers a soothing, tranquil effect, ideal for unwinding and relieving stress without overwhelming sedation. On the other hand, the THCA component provides a gentle cerebral uplift, enhancing mood and creativity, making it perfect for those moments when you seek mental clarity coupled with physical ease. This balance makes Scottie 2 Hottie an excellent choice for users seeking a harmonized blend of relaxation and alertness, making it suitable for various activities throughout the day.



Genotype: Scottie 2 Hottie (Orange Sunrise x Gushers Biscotti)



Phenotype: Scottie 2 Hottie





