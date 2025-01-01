Scottie 2 Hottie CBDA:THCA Live Resin

Dive into the explosive world of Scottie 2 Hottie, a strain that's as audacious and dynamic as its name suggests. A rare Type II CBDA:THCA cultivar, in live resin form. Are you ready for an aromatic journey that's like a nuclear explosion of Florida oranges, combined with the gritty sweetness of melted gushers and sugar cane? Scottie 2 Hottie offers just that – an olfactory adventure that's both intense and irresistibly unique. A premium concentrate crafted to preserve the dynamic flavors and potent effects of the original Scottie 2 Hottie strain. Known for its high CBDA & THCA content, this live resin offers a zesty and exhilarating experience that is both aromatic and impactful.



Scottie 2 Hottie CBDA:THCA Live Resin exemplifies the best in extraction quality, capturing the essence of Scottie 2 Hottie with a masterful blend of citrus fruits, jet fuel, and exotic dirt from the Caribbean, providing a taste experience that's as complex as it is satisfying. With Scottie 2 Hottie, every puff is a journey through a diverse landscape of tantalizing tastes, making every dab a uniquely satisfying experience.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



This unique combination brings forth an experience that is both calming and subtly invigorating. This balance makes Scottie 2 Hottie an excellent choice for users seeking a harmonized blend of relaxation and alertness, making it suitable for various activities throughout the day.



Scottie 2 Hottie Live Resin Cannabinoids

CBDA: 72.40%

THCA: 6.60%

Total Cannabinoids: 81.30%



Genotype: Scottie 2 Hottie (Orange Sunrise x Gushers Biscotti)



Phenotype: Scottie 2 Hottie





