Secret Weapon Strain Highlights

Type: Slightly Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)

Parent Strains: Cheese Quake × White Widow

Appearance: Small, dense olive green buds with amber hairs and a thick layer of frosty white trichomes

Flavors: Creamy fruit, pine, sour spice

Aroma: Earthy and herbal with a fruity, pungent twist

THCa Levels: 25.55%

Effects: Uplifting, calming, tingly, creative, deeply relaxing



What is Secret Weapon Strain?

Secret Weapon THCa Flower is a rare hybrid that combines the genetics of Cheese Quake and White Widow. Slightly leaning sativa, this strain offers a unique experience that starts with a rush of creative energy before settling into deep physical ease.



It’s called Secret Weapon for a reason—this flower hits with both cerebral brightness and full-body relaxation. Whether you’re unwinding or chasing a flow state, this one’s built for versatility.



Secret Weapon Strain Cannabinoids

THCa: 25.55%

Total Cannabinoids: 27.05%



Secret Weapon Strain Terpenes

Caryophyllene



Limonene



Humulene



Secret Weapon THCa Effects

Expect a dynamic high that unfolds in waves:



Euphoria without restlessness



Tingly mental buzz with creative spark



Gentle body melt without full couch-lock



Uplifting and calming at the same time



Great for mood, appetite, and tension relief



Whether it’s stress, low energy, or pain, this strain helps you reset without losing clarity.



Genotype

Cheese Quake × White Widow — a potent pairing known for intense body effects and mental clarity.



Phenotype

Secret Weapon buds are small and dense, featuring olive green tones wrapped in amber hairs. A shimmering frost of white trichomes coats the surface, giving it a crystalline look.

