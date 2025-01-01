What is Sour Chem CBD Strain?

Introducing Sour Chem, the epitome of structural brilliance and aromatic finesse. Stemming from a harmonious marriage of the new Chem4 mother and GG#4 conversion, Sour Chem emerges as a strain that defies the ordinary. It carries an intoxicating fragrance, where the heady notes of fuel harmoniously mingle with the zesty tang of citrus, all punctuated by an unmistakable chemical bite.



Visually, Sour Chem doesn't shy away from making an impression. Boasting solid green buds resembling golf balls in size and stature, these little marvels are compact and meticulously formed with minimal leaf interference, highlighting nature's craftsmanship in its purest form.



Sour Chem's aromatic footprint is unmistakable. A dominant bouquet of chem cleaner elevates the experience, intertwined beautifully with the vibrant and vivacious citrus aromas. It promises a sensory journey that is both invigorating and profound.



Sour Chem Strain Cannabinoids

CBD: 14.47%

THCA: 0.76%

Total Cannabinoids: 18.28%

Terpenes: 1.37%

Sour Chem Strain (THCA INFUSED) Cannabinoids

THCA: 17.50%

CBD: 10.45%

Total Cannabinoids: 29.98%

Terpenes: 1.37%

Sour Chem CBD Strain Terpene Profile

Terpinolene 0.68%

Myrcene 0.13%

Caryophyllene 0.20%

Sour Chem Hemp Strain Effects

Sour Chem is an experience waiting to be unraveled. The initial embrace is a robust dance of fuel and chem cleaner aromas, instantly engaging the senses. As the profile deepens, the effervescence of citrus breaks through, offering a refreshing counterbalance. Beyond the olfactory delight, Sour Chem assures a symphony of effects that both stimulate and soothe, making it a versatile choice for a plethora of moods and settings.



Genotype: Sour Chem



Chemotype: Type III CBD



Phenotype: Sour Chem



Geneticist: Oregon CBD Seeds

