About this product
What is Sour Chem CBD Strain?
Introducing Sour Chem, the epitome of structural brilliance and aromatic finesse. Stemming from a harmonious marriage of the new Chem4 mother and GG#4 conversion, Sour Chem emerges as a strain that defies the ordinary. It carries an intoxicating fragrance, where the heady notes of fuel harmoniously mingle with the zesty tang of citrus, all punctuated by an unmistakable chemical bite.
Visually, Sour Chem doesn't shy away from making an impression. Boasting solid green buds resembling golf balls in size and stature, these little marvels are compact and meticulously formed with minimal leaf interference, highlighting nature's craftsmanship in its purest form.
Sour Chem's aromatic footprint is unmistakable. A dominant bouquet of chem cleaner elevates the experience, intertwined beautifully with the vibrant and vivacious citrus aromas. It promises a sensory journey that is both invigorating and profound.
Sour Chem Strain Cannabinoids
CBD: 14.47%
THCA: 0.76%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.28%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem Strain (THCA INFUSED) Cannabinoids
THCA: 17.50%
CBD: 10.45%
Total Cannabinoids: 29.98%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem CBD Strain Terpene Profile
Terpinolene 0.68%
Myrcene 0.13%
Caryophyllene 0.20%
Sour Chem Hemp Strain Effects
Sour Chem is an experience waiting to be unraveled. The initial embrace is a robust dance of fuel and chem cleaner aromas, instantly engaging the senses. As the profile deepens, the effervescence of citrus breaks through, offering a refreshing counterbalance. Beyond the olfactory delight, Sour Chem assures a symphony of effects that both stimulate and soothe, making it a versatile choice for a plethora of moods and settings.
Genotype: Sour Chem
Chemotype: Type III CBD
Phenotype: Sour Chem
Geneticist: Oregon CBD Seeds
Introducing Sour Chem, the epitome of structural brilliance and aromatic finesse. Stemming from a harmonious marriage of the new Chem4 mother and GG#4 conversion, Sour Chem emerges as a strain that defies the ordinary. It carries an intoxicating fragrance, where the heady notes of fuel harmoniously mingle with the zesty tang of citrus, all punctuated by an unmistakable chemical bite.
Visually, Sour Chem doesn't shy away from making an impression. Boasting solid green buds resembling golf balls in size and stature, these little marvels are compact and meticulously formed with minimal leaf interference, highlighting nature's craftsmanship in its purest form.
Sour Chem's aromatic footprint is unmistakable. A dominant bouquet of chem cleaner elevates the experience, intertwined beautifully with the vibrant and vivacious citrus aromas. It promises a sensory journey that is both invigorating and profound.
Sour Chem Strain Cannabinoids
CBD: 14.47%
THCA: 0.76%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.28%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem Strain (THCA INFUSED) Cannabinoids
THCA: 17.50%
CBD: 10.45%
Total Cannabinoids: 29.98%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem CBD Strain Terpene Profile
Terpinolene 0.68%
Myrcene 0.13%
Caryophyllene 0.20%
Sour Chem Hemp Strain Effects
Sour Chem is an experience waiting to be unraveled. The initial embrace is a robust dance of fuel and chem cleaner aromas, instantly engaging the senses. As the profile deepens, the effervescence of citrus breaks through, offering a refreshing counterbalance. Beyond the olfactory delight, Sour Chem assures a symphony of effects that both stimulate and soothe, making it a versatile choice for a plethora of moods and settings.
Genotype: Sour Chem
Chemotype: Type III CBD
Phenotype: Sour Chem
Geneticist: Oregon CBD Seeds
Fulfillment
About this product
What is Sour Chem CBD Strain?
Introducing Sour Chem, the epitome of structural brilliance and aromatic finesse. Stemming from a harmonious marriage of the new Chem4 mother and GG#4 conversion, Sour Chem emerges as a strain that defies the ordinary. It carries an intoxicating fragrance, where the heady notes of fuel harmoniously mingle with the zesty tang of citrus, all punctuated by an unmistakable chemical bite.
Visually, Sour Chem doesn't shy away from making an impression. Boasting solid green buds resembling golf balls in size and stature, these little marvels are compact and meticulously formed with minimal leaf interference, highlighting nature's craftsmanship in its purest form.
Sour Chem's aromatic footprint is unmistakable. A dominant bouquet of chem cleaner elevates the experience, intertwined beautifully with the vibrant and vivacious citrus aromas. It promises a sensory journey that is both invigorating and profound.
Sour Chem Strain Cannabinoids
CBD: 14.47%
THCA: 0.76%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.28%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem Strain (THCA INFUSED) Cannabinoids
THCA: 17.50%
CBD: 10.45%
Total Cannabinoids: 29.98%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem CBD Strain Terpene Profile
Terpinolene 0.68%
Myrcene 0.13%
Caryophyllene 0.20%
Sour Chem Hemp Strain Effects
Sour Chem is an experience waiting to be unraveled. The initial embrace is a robust dance of fuel and chem cleaner aromas, instantly engaging the senses. As the profile deepens, the effervescence of citrus breaks through, offering a refreshing counterbalance. Beyond the olfactory delight, Sour Chem assures a symphony of effects that both stimulate and soothe, making it a versatile choice for a plethora of moods and settings.
Genotype: Sour Chem
Chemotype: Type III CBD
Phenotype: Sour Chem
Geneticist: Oregon CBD Seeds
Introducing Sour Chem, the epitome of structural brilliance and aromatic finesse. Stemming from a harmonious marriage of the new Chem4 mother and GG#4 conversion, Sour Chem emerges as a strain that defies the ordinary. It carries an intoxicating fragrance, where the heady notes of fuel harmoniously mingle with the zesty tang of citrus, all punctuated by an unmistakable chemical bite.
Visually, Sour Chem doesn't shy away from making an impression. Boasting solid green buds resembling golf balls in size and stature, these little marvels are compact and meticulously formed with minimal leaf interference, highlighting nature's craftsmanship in its purest form.
Sour Chem's aromatic footprint is unmistakable. A dominant bouquet of chem cleaner elevates the experience, intertwined beautifully with the vibrant and vivacious citrus aromas. It promises a sensory journey that is both invigorating and profound.
Sour Chem Strain Cannabinoids
CBD: 14.47%
THCA: 0.76%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.28%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem Strain (THCA INFUSED) Cannabinoids
THCA: 17.50%
CBD: 10.45%
Total Cannabinoids: 29.98%
Terpenes: 1.37%
Sour Chem CBD Strain Terpene Profile
Terpinolene 0.68%
Myrcene 0.13%
Caryophyllene 0.20%
Sour Chem Hemp Strain Effects
Sour Chem is an experience waiting to be unraveled. The initial embrace is a robust dance of fuel and chem cleaner aromas, instantly engaging the senses. As the profile deepens, the effervescence of citrus breaks through, offering a refreshing counterbalance. Beyond the olfactory delight, Sour Chem assures a symphony of effects that both stimulate and soothe, making it a versatile choice for a plethora of moods and settings.
Genotype: Sour Chem
Chemotype: Type III CBD
Phenotype: Sour Chem
Geneticist: Oregon CBD Seeds
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item