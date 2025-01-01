What is Sun Run THCa Flower Strain?

Dive into the vibrant essence of Sun Run THCa Flower Strain, a meticulously engineered strain that combines the best of potency and flavor in a compact, resilient form. Created with the vision of crafting a 2:1 citrusy genotype, Sun Run stands as a testament to expert breeding, showcasing a short, stout stature that’s bursting with character. One of our terpiest lines, Orange Sunrise, lends its rich flavors to the mix, while White Runtz contributes its heavy THC content, resulting in a strain that's as potent as it is flavorful.



*discounted due to seeds in buds



Sun Run Type II Strain Cannabinoids

CBD: 12.80%

THCA: 6.79%

Total Cannabinoids: 22.89%

Terpenes: 1.56%

Sun Run Strain Terpene Profile

Myrcene (0.37%)

Caryophyllene (0.48%)

Limonene (0.15%)

Sun Run CBD THCA Strain Effects

The Sun Run strain embarks users on an exhilarating journey, characterized by a vibrant burst of euphoria and an awakening of creativity. This citrus-forward hybrid delivers an uplifting and invigorating high that enhances sensory experiences, making colors seem brighter and moments more engaging. Despite its potency, the experience is marked by a gentle relaxation that soothes without leading to sedation, allowing for productivity and social interaction. Ideal for both daytime exploration and evening relaxation, Sun Run is a versatile strain that meets a wide array of needs, from sparking creative insights to easing the mind into a state of calm alertness.



Genotype: Sun Run (Orange Sunrise x White Runtz)



Phenotype: Sun Run



