Sundae Driver High THCA Live Resin
Sundae Driver Live Resin is a premium extract crafted from the flavorful cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. This balanced hybrid concentrate captures the calm, euphoric effects that Sundae Driver is known for—delivering a smooth ride into relaxation with just the right touch of bliss and laughter. Its high THCA content makes it a great choice for unwinding without feeling heavy.
Sundae Driver High THCA Live Resin offers a creamy, dessert-like aroma with notes of sweet berries and vanilla. The flavor is mellow and smooth, bringing a silky finish that soothes the senses—perfect for laid-back evenings or anytime you need a gentle mood lift.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Sundae Driver Live Resin Cannabinoids
THCA: 87.34%
Total Cannabinoids: 87.48%
