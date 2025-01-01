Sundae Driver High THCA Live Resin

Sundae Driver Live Resin is a premium extract crafted from the flavorful cross of FPOG and Grape Pie. This balanced hybrid concentrate captures the calm, euphoric effects that Sundae Driver is known for—delivering a smooth ride into relaxation with just the right touch of bliss and laughter. Its high THCA content makes it a great choice for unwinding without feeling heavy.



Sundae Driver High THCA Live Resin offers a creamy, dessert-like aroma with notes of sweet berries and vanilla. The flavor is mellow and smooth, bringing a silky finish that soothes the senses—perfect for laid-back evenings or anytime you need a gentle mood lift.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



Sundae Driver Live Resin Cannabinoids

THCA: 87.34%

Total Cannabinoids: 87.48%

read more