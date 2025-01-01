The Original Z High THCA Shatter

Embark on a journey of unparalleled potency and flavor with The Original Z High THCA Shatter. This concentrate is crafted from the highest quality material, with high THCA levels extracted from fresh, live flowers to preserve the maximum amount of terpenes and flavor. The Original Z THCa Flower Strain, specifically the S1 4X x AVL variant, is an indica-dominant cannabis strain celebrated for its exotic tropical fruit aroma. Previously popularly known under an infringing candy name. This strain, developed from triploid cannabis seeds, grows into medium to large plants with dense, medium-sized flowers that are rich in trichomes, giving off a sweet and sour scent that's both pungent and inviting.



The Original Z delivers a soothing, body-centric high that's perfect for relaxation and unwinding. Its indica dominance ensures a calming effect that can help alleviate physical discomfort and stress, making it ideal for evening use or when you're looking to settle down. The initial cerebral buzz might provide a slight uplift in mood, but it quickly transitions into a deep, relaxing experience.



The Original Z Terpenes

Terpinolene: Known for its floral, citrusy, and herbal aroma, terpinolene adds a unique, refreshing scent to The Original Z, potentially contributing to its mood-enhancing properties.

Myrcene: Brings an earthy, musky note, enhancing the strain's relaxing effects, which is typical for indica-dominant strains.

Linalool: Offers a floral, lavender-like scent, known for its calming and soothing effects, potentially aiding in stress relief and promoting sleep.

These terpenes not only define The Original Z's distinctive aroma but also play a role in its therapeutic effects.



1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



The Original Z Shatter Cannabinoids:

THCA: 89.59%

TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 95.73%



Genotype: The Original Z S1 4X x AVL



Phenotype: The Original Z

