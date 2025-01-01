What is Tricho Jordan THCa Flower Strain?

Tricho Jordan THCa Flower Strain is a unique indica-leaning hybrid, meticulously bred through the cross of Chimera #2 and Chimera #3. This strain is renowned for its stunning appearance, featuring pale yellow trichomes that blanket its dark-bodied buds, creating a visually striking contrast.



Tricho Jordan releases an aromatic fusion of vanilla yogurt and strawberries, with nuances of minty herbs emerging once the bud is ground. This inviting scent profile makes Tricho Jordan not just a pleasure to look at but also a delight to smell.



Tricho Jordan Terpenes

The terpene profile of Tricho Jordan is rich and vibrant, with caryophyllene, linalool, and humulene leading the aromatic charge. Caryophyllene imparts a spicy and woody undertone that complements the sweet fragrance of the bud, while linalool adds a floral and lavender touch, enhancing the strain’s soothing properties. Humulene contributes an earthy, hoppy aroma that rounds out the complexity of the profile. Together, these terpenes create a balanced and deeply pleasant olfactory experience that mirrors the strain’s rich flavors of high-end strawberry ice cream.



Tricho Jordan Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 24.08%

Total Cannabinoids: 25.32%

D9-THC: 0.15%

Tricho Jordan THCA Strain Effects

Tricho Jordan offers a potent yet balanced set of effects, typical of an indica-dominant hybrid. It begins with an immediate relaxation that eases the body, releasing tension and stress, making it an ideal choice for unwinding at the end of a busy day. The initial relaxation deepens into a state of deep comfort, accompanied by a giddy elation that gradually evolves into soaring euphoria. The experience peaks with a controllable, satisfying stoned sensation that is profound enough to be thoroughly enjoyed yet not debilitating. Tricho Jordan is particularly suited for experienced cannabis users due to its strength, but novices can also appreciate it in moderation, making it a versatile choice for a broad range of consumers seeking a quality, feel-good bud.



Genotype: Tircho Jordan (Chimera #2 x Chimera #3)



Phenotype: Tricho Jordan

