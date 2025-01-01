What is Ultralicious CBD THCa Flower Strain?

Ultralicious THCa Flower Strain emerges as a strikingly unique cannabis strain, renowned for its aromatic complexity and balanced THC/CBD profile. Crafted with the intention of creating a terpene-rich cultivar that equally prioritizes THC and CBD, Ultralicious succeeds with its captivating appearance and potent effects.



This strain exudes an aroma reminiscent of a fresh oil spill on hot Texas concrete, blending the intense scents of pine fuel and burnt gummy bears for an olfactory experience unlike any other. Its flavor profile is equally intriguing, offering a gassy and exotic taste with a smooth, subtly sweet aftertaste that lingers pleasantly. Ultralicious boasts a gorgeous bud structure, making it not only easy to trim but also highly appealing in any bag, capturing the attention of consumers with its aesthetic beauty. The creation of Ultralicious was driven by a desire to offer a high-yielding, exotic option for those seeking a harmonious blend of THC and CBD in a cultivar that finishes with a stunning purple hue.



Ultralicious Type II Strain Cannabinoids

CBD: 14.97%

THCA: 10.46%

Total Cannabinoids: 27.33%

Terpenes: 2.07%

Ultralicious Strain Terpene Profile

Myrcene (0.69%)

Linalool (0.40%)

Caryophyllene (0.34%)

Ultralicious CBD THCA Strain Effects

Ultralicious provides a balanced and nuanced experience, reflective of its 1:1 THC/CBD ratio. Users can expect a harmonious blend of mental clarity and physical relaxation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking therapeutic benefits without an overwhelming psychoactive effect. The high begins with a sense of uplifted euphoria that gently soothes the mind, fostering a state of calm focus. This mental effect is complemented by a subtle physical relaxation that eases tension without leading to sedation, allowing for maintained productivity and engagement in daily activities. Ultralicious is particularly noted for its ability to alleviate stress and discomfort, offering a serene reprieve that satisfies both recreational and medicinal users alike. Its exotic punch and unique terpene profile also contribute to an enhanced sensory experience, making Ultralicious a standout strain for those looking to expand their cannabis palate.



Genotype: Ultralicious (Ultra Pink x Gushers Biscotti)



Phenotype: Ultralicious

