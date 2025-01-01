Wedding Cake High THCA Live Resin

Wedding Cake THCa Live Resin is a high-potency extract made from the luscious cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. This indica-leaning hybrid is known for its deeply calming, euphoric effects that ease both body and mind—ideal for evening relaxation or winding down after a long day. With high THCA content, it delivers a powerful experience best enjoyed mindfully.



Wedding Cake High THCA Live Resin features a rich, tangy aroma layered with hints of vanilla, earthy pepper, and a touch of sweetness. Its bold, flavorful profile pairs perfectly with its soothing effects—making it a favorite for deep relaxation and nighttime relief.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



Wedding Cake Live Resin Cannabinoids

THCA: 94.25%

Total THC: 84.41%

Total Cannabinoids: 96.00%

