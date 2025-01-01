About this product
Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah High THCA Live Resin
Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah Live Resin is expertly crafted from the strains Cheetah Piss and Whitethorn Rose, known by aficionados as an award-winning cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG. This sativa-dominant hybrid extract captures the vibrant, high-energy effects and the delightful citrus-infused aroma of its source flower, emphasizing its high THCA potency for a truly invigorating experience.
Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah High THCA Live Resin offers an explosion of sweet and skunky aromas. The flavor is an exquisite blend of zesty lemon with subtle herbal notes that provide a refreshing and uplifting taste sensation, perfect for enhancing mood and stimulating the senses.
Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer
Ideal for those seeking a burst of euphoria and creativity, Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah Live Resin is perfect for daytime use. It delivers a swift kick of euphoria that is excellent for creative endeavors or social activities, providing users with a long-lasting, enjoyable high that enhances both productivity and enjoyment.
Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah Live Resin Cannabinoids
THCA: 96.21%
Total Cannabinoids: 96.21%
Fulfillment
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
