Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah High THCA Live Resin

Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah Live Resin is expertly crafted from the strains Cheetah Piss and Whitethorn Rose, known by aficionados as an award-winning cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG. This sativa-dominant hybrid extract captures the vibrant, high-energy effects and the delightful citrus-infused aroma of its source flower, emphasizing its high THCA potency for a truly invigorating experience.



Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah High THCA Live Resin offers an explosion of sweet and skunky aromas. The flavor is an exquisite blend of zesty lemon with subtle herbal notes that provide a refreshing and uplifting taste sensation, perfect for enhancing mood and stimulating the senses.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



Ideal for those seeking a burst of euphoria and creativity, Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah Live Resin is perfect for daytime use. It delivers a swift kick of euphoria that is excellent for creative endeavors or social activities, providing users with a long-lasting, enjoyable high that enhances both productivity and enjoyment.



Whitethorn Rose X Cheetah Live Resin Cannabinoids

THCA: 96.21%

Total Cannabinoids: 96.21%

