What is Zoap THCa Flower Strain?

Zoap THCa Flower Strain, a meticulously balanced hybrid strain resulting from the crossbreeding of Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava. Bred with precision by Deo Farms in Oakland, CA, Zoap stands as a testament to the art of cannabis cultivation and strain innovation. This evenly balanced powerhouse is known for its quick onset, ushering in waves of euphoria and a positively uplifting experience.



Reviewers have lauded Zoap for its ability to induce feelings of relaxation, hunger, and an infectious giggle, making it an ideal choice for social gatherings or unwinding after a long day. Its unique flavor profile combines sweet, floral notes with a distinctive soap-like quality, rounded off by earthy undertones—a truly unique taste that has to be experienced to be believed.



Zoap Strain Terpenes

Caryophyllene

Limonene

Humulene



Zoap Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 20.04%

Total Cannabinoids: 21.00%

D9-THC: 0.26%



Zoap THCA Strain Effects

Dive into the Blissful Effects of Zoap: Giggles, Relaxation, and Hunger Awaits



Zoap emerges as a beacon of balance and enjoyment in the THCA strain landscape. Characterized by its significant levels of THCA, Zoap is designed for those seeking a multifaceted cannabis experience. It promises not just relaxation but a joyful journey filled with laughter and a newfound appreciation for flavors, making every moment an opportunity for happiness and ease. Whether you're looking to lighten the mood, find your creative spark, or simply indulge in the pleasures of a well-crafted strain, Zoap offers a perfect blend of effects that cater to a wide array of desires and needs.



Genotype: Zoap (Rainbow Sherbet x Pink Gauva)



Phenotype: Zoap

