The idea for HOLISTIK Wellness was borne from seeing our family and loved ones suffer from common ailments with little help from traditional remedies. Believing there was a better way to treat these conditions, we investigated CBD Wellness and discovered a new path to health.



Everything your body experiences, like mood, digestion, and sleep, is regulated by your Endocannabinoid System. Our STIK’s combine natural, functional ingredients with 10mg of CBD Wellness to activate this natural potential.



Our proprietary blend of broad-spectrum hemp extract is collected from greenhouse grown plants that we nurture from seed-to-STIK. Through a patented water soluble system, we extract the most beneficial parts of the plant to ensure every STIK is brimming with CBD Wellness, so you can feel your best from the inside out.

