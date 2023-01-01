

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 3mm

Edge - Flat Top

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

For all you dabbers taking slabs to the dome, you’ll want to get the Core Reactor shipped directly to your door as soon as possible. The level of craftsmanship you’ll find in this quartz is beyond typical expectations. Just know this thing is sporting better heat retention and producing better vapor, and there’s no doubt you’re going to wish you’d ordered it sooner.



The Core Reactor comes in 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm and gives you the option of a male or female joint. Choosing these options allows a perfect fit on your favorite rig every time.



The thickness of this glass is unreal at 3mm, ensuring this is one of the most durable quartz bangers you’ll ever have the pleasure of hitting. Get your hands on the Core Reactor today and torch it with confidence.



And what goes well with the Core Reactor 45° Degree? The Titanium Concentrate Tool! This winning combo will make it easy to slap fat dabs on this banger.

Show more