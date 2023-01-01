Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base Thickness - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

All dabbers love insane quartz pieces and with the Core Reactor Sidecar, that’s precisely what you should expect. This quartz banger goes beyond the usual, bringing on a totally innovative aesthetic paired with a 90° frosted joint suspending the chamber.



The Core Reactor Sidecar is not a piece you’ll want to put off to the side. It’s safe to say this will become your everyday piece, impressing your friends with its aesthetic and functionality.



These come in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm, and you’ll have the option to choose between a male or female connector. With these options, you’ll find an easy fit that’s nice and snug on your favorite rig. Order today and enhance your dabbing experience the moment it arrives.



And to hold globs of oil on the go, make sure to get one of these super dope monogrammed Oil Slick Key-Chains.

