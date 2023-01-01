Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base Thickness - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

The Core Reactor brings all the usability you’d expect from a quality quartz banger. While it’s sporting some seriously awesome aesthetics.



This banger is bringing on some great dabbing abilities with its 25mm outer diameter. You’ll never find a dab too big to fit in this bad boy. And with a thickness of 2mm being paired with a massive 4mm base thickness, you’ll never find this device getting too hot to the point it gets damaged. It’s a super durable device.



The Core Reactor also comes with some options to make sure it fits your favorite rig. You’ll be able to pick from 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm. And you’ll also choose between a male and female connector. All in all, you’ll find the Core Reactor will always get the job done during your dab seshes and look great while doing it.



And for optimal performance, add on the Honey Topper Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this dope cap!

Show more