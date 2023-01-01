Opaque White Base with Heat Retention Core

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

Now introducing... the Honey & Milk Core Reactor Sidecar! This quartz banger is boasting an opaque white bottom with a heat retention core, providing a dabbing experience unlike any other found on the dabbing market today. And with its 25mm outer diameter, finding a dab this piece won’t hold is nearly impossible!



The Honey & Milk Core Reactor Sidecar brings on 2mm of thickness in its wall. This is complemented by a 4mm base thickness, giving the perfect level of temperature regulation needed for handling all massive dabs. The core brings on better heat retention and helps produce better vapor too. And its 90° frosted joint is just the cherry on top, adding a nice bit of class to this piece.



These bangers come in 14mm or 18mm in size. You’ll also get to choose between a male or female connector, ensuring this banger will fit your favorite dab rig without issue. The Honey & Milk Core Reactor Sidecar is one of the finest pieces of quartz found on the market today. Place your order without hesitation as these pieces are buzzing out of our inventory to complement insane dab rigs all around the world!



And for those who need a silicone container to hold their oil with ease, make sure to grab with 3 pack of Silicone Slicks!

