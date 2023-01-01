Opaque White Base with Heat Retention Core

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

Interested in grabbing one of the hottest quartz bangers in the industry today? Then you’ll want the Honey & Milk Core Reactor! This insane piece is boasting an opaque white bottom with a heat retention core, providing a capability that’s beyond incredible. Heat retention is never a problem with this piece. And for those of you looking for supreme durability, you’ve found it with a 25mm outer diameter.



This banger is thick in all the right places too. With a thickness of 2mm and a massive base thickness of 3mm, you’ll never find this banger stressing under the heat of your torch. And the 90° frosted joint brings this entire banger together aesthetically.



And the Honey & Milk Core Reactor comes with options as well! You can get it in either 10mm, 14mm or 18mm, and you’ll be able to choose between a male and female connector. You’ll find with these options, you’ll have no trouble fitting your favorite rig as well.



Grab yourself a Hexagon Silicone SlickContainer while you’re at it! These are perfect for holding the stickiest concentrates.

