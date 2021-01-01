Humboldt Apothecary
Sweet Jane CBD 4:1 30 ml 500 mg
About this product
HIGHER POTENCY!
Supports relief of minor pain and mild inflammation.
INGREDIENTS
Coconut MCT Oil, Cannabis Extract, Vitamin E, Stevia, Peppermint Essential Oil. Contains Coconut and non-GMO Soy.
TOTAL MG PER BOTTLE
400 MG CBD | 100 MG THC
TOTAL MG PER DOSE (1 DROPPERFUL / 1ML)
13.3 MG CBD | 3.3 MG THC
