Blue dream originated in the California medical marijuana scene, because of its great blend between Blueberry Indica and Super Silver Haze. It has a great reputation for its easy-going all-day high, which makes it the go-to choice for daytime smokers. If you want a great high that can carry you through the day without plastering you on the couch - this is for you.

Blue Dream autoflower is one of those strains that can be grown easily by beginners or cultivated for advanced growers to produce beautiful crops. This 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid strain contains THC levels of up to 21%. Blue Dream autoflower will deliver a plant that is compact enough to grow just about anywhere, and it flowers in 10 - 14 weeks, regardless of light conditions. Its beautiful appearance with stunning blue and purple colors makes it quite a pleasure to look at.

Blue Dream has a deep fruity flavor that resembles the taste of blueberries. The aroma also carries a pleasant blueberry scent backed with a touch of mango and sweet vanilla.

Blue Dream produces a vibrant daytime high that can induce socializing, creativity, and overall joy and happiness like no other. This strain has also been known to help with depression and keep anxiety to a minimum.

