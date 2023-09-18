Do-si-dos is a newer strain, hitting the market around 2016 when it was introduced to the world by the Archive Seed Bank. They developed the strain by crossbreeding Girl Scout Cookies phenotype OGKB (OG Kush Breath) with Face Off OG. In a short time, though, the strain has built a large fanbase thanks to its high THC content, which can reach levels of 30%. Do Si Dos weed is Indica dominant, with a ratio of 70:30, and provides an energizing cerebral euphoria coupled with a relaxing physical stone.

The Do-si-dos strain is moderately easy to grow. The Indica hybrid strain rewards growers with impressive yields, whether grown indoors or outdoors. Do-si-dos plants typically grow in sunny, humid environments and, therefore, resist mold, mildew, and pests.

Do-si-dos is a beautiful plant with vibrant lavender, lime, and amber shades that give off an eye-catching, psychedelic look.

Indoors, expect a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, with yields of around 14 to 18 oz per plant under optimal conditions. An outdoor plant will be ready for harvest in late September/early October, with a high yield reaching up to 18 oz per plant.

Do-si-dos has a powerful aroma that is hard to miss. A blend of sweet fruit, fresh herbs, and skunky diesel is undercut with notes of dank flowers and musty earth.

Do-si-dos makes you feel light and uplifted as though you're dancing on a cloud. Float with reckless abandon, and you'll feel overwhelmed with whirling euphoric energy.

After that, you will experience a tingling sensation that overwhelms your body as the calming effects creep in, which makes it great for when you're done with tasks but need some time to reflect before drifting off to dreamland.

