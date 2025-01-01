Bergman’s Complete Growtime Fertilizer is a water-soluble plant food that’s packed full of nutrients. Add this growing fertilizer to your plants during the vegetative state to improve the soil’s tilth. The formula in this fertilizer will improve the plant’s ability to retain and distribute nutrients to help your plant flourish and thrive by improving microbial activity. This fertilizer is designed to improve the health of your plant, inhibiting its growth and making sure that the flower quality is sufficiently increased to create better and stronger buds.
ILGM is the market-leading and top-ranked cannabis seed bank in the United States, proudly supporting cannabis cultivators since 2012. From top-quality seeds to expert grower advice, ILGM is here to support your growth every step of the way.