Looking for an indica strand that taps into your adventurous side? Nothing says “high seas” like Moby Dick. This whale of a Cannabis strain is a sativa-dominant hybrid with energizing effects and a citrusy aroma and flavor. THC levels tend to lean toward the high side (ranging from 16% to 21%), but it's also known for its impressive yield. This plant grows big, and its autoflowering version is easier to grow.

Moby Dick is a big plant, but it also delivers a big experience. Fans of Moby Dick love this strain for its high THC content which gives an energetic, cerebral, and talkative high. This is a very social strain that's great for getting high with friends or putting a little pep in your step before heading out. Moby Dick is very potent; you'll enjoy this strain best if you don't overdo it.

read more