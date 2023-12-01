Are you looking for an energetic, fun, and psychedelic high? Then you are going to love Sour Diesel seeds! Known around the world as ‘Sour D' there's no mistaking its fuel-forward scent. This is what growers refer to as a ‘Cash Crop', and for good reason! After a quick round with it, you are primed to tackle the day's chores and then enjoy a good day while feeling great!

Sour Diesel feminized plants produce a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa plant with guaranteed results. You can expect THC levels of up to 20% with this strain and it can be grown indoors and in a sunny climate. Growers consider it a difficult strain to cultivate outdoors because it's prone to powdery mildew. If you want to grow outside you want a dry and hot climate. The less humidity, the better. Because of these factors, it's generally better to grow this strain indoors rather than outdoors, or in an outdoor-controlled, highly-optimized setting.

As an autoflowering strain, Sour Diesel doesn't require sunlight to transform from the vegetative period to the flowering stage. Instead, it makes the transformation on its own, over time, as it matures. It also doesn't need much space, making this plant perfect for smaller grow areas.

Sour Diesel has pungent flowers with a distinct scent that you could recognize anywhere with its hints of diesel. The effects of sour diesel are an energetic buzz with a euphoric high, followed by a relaxed and happy feeling. This strain has been known to have the ability to combat depression, fight fatigue and reduce the symptoms of pain.

read more