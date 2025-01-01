What makes a strain super? Is it the flavor? Is it the potency? Is it its tendency to leave you feeling like a superhero? We put a lot of thought into which strains should go into our Super Mixpack, then we took a smoke break.



Our Super Mixpack includes Bruce Banner, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme, and Gorilla Glue.



These three strains all share one common trait – they are super. Bruce Banner is super at making people smile. Girl Scout Cookies Extreme is super at making people feel good. Of course, don't forget about the small gorilla in the corner. She's sure to make your laugh; in fact, she's super at it.



All of these strains also have very high THC, which is also super.



If you're fairly new to growing marijuana, but want the best strains, this mix is for you. The Super Mixpack includes feminized seeds from strains that are suitable for most growers. Grow indoors or outdoors.

