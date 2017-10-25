The DEA Mixpack contains three potent strains with feminized seeds for big results that pack a punch. The first strain is Chemdawg, the mysterious strain that’s 80% Indica produces THC levels up to 25%. Chemdawg has a distinct diesel smell with a sleep-inducing, couchlock high. The second strain is LSD, a 45% Indica marijuana strain with THC levels up to 24%. This strain is known for being resistant to disease and filling users with energy to combat fatigue. The third strain is Green Crack, a 75% Indica strain with THC levels up to 22%. Green Crack is known for filling users with energy and alleviating stress and reducing the symptoms of depression and physical pain.
