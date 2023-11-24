One puff of this flavorful strain, and you'll understand why Zkittlez is named after the fruity rainbow candy. Those who try it, say they aren't just tasting the rainbow, they're seeing it as well.

Zkittlez combines the mighty Grape Ape with the citrusy Grapefruit, which results in an Indica-dominant strain with a strong, delicious flavor. This nearly balanced hybrid strain leans slightly Indica in a 70-30 blend and produces beautiful, bright colors of green, purple, and orange. Although this strain is mostly Indica, the effects are cerebral.

Indoor, Zkittlez plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks on average. When cultivated correctly, you could harvest up to 13 ounces of bud per square yard. Indoor plants average about four feet in height; however, it is easy to train them to fit in shorter spaces.

Outdoor Zkittlez plants can grow larger and deliver a higher yield. Heights can reach up to six feet, with yields of up to 17 ounces per plant. Harvest is typically in early October.

The taste is where Zkittlez truly shines. Its parent strains come together seamlessly to create a medley of fruity flavors. The initial impression is a heavy load of citrus and sour candy. Then come berry and grape notes that round out the sweet profile.

While the effects are cerebral, it is more of a pleasant buzz than an overwhelming headrush. Zkittlez lovers describe the effect as fun and euphoric with an uplifting sensation. The high lingers softly, with no unpleasant crash, providing a gentle push of energy and positivity, while leaving you relaxed and balanced.





