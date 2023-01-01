All-silicone design makes the honey straw UNBREAKABLE. More durable for using. You no longer need to carry a lot of silicone jars! An embedded silicone jar will be super convenient for you to use when you are on the go.



BEST WAY TO CLEAN:

Step1. Denatured alcohol in a jar.

Step2. Immerse the product then swish the jar.

Step3. Add a handful of kosher salt and shake vigorously to abrade the film away.

Step4. Remove from alcohol and rinse with hot water.

SIZE: 7×1.6inches



COLOR: Blue/Black



Package Including：

1 × Unbreakable Honey Straw with Water Filtering & Embedded Jar

1 × 10mm Titanium Tip

Show more