MATERIAL: food-grade, BPA free, non-stick silicone.

CLEAN: Pour denatured alcohol in a jar. Immerse the product and nail（you can clean nail with fire), then swish the jar. Add a handful of kosher salt and shake vigorously to abrade the film away. Remove from alcohol and rinse with hot water.

CONVENIENT: Easy to use and clean, Freezer / Microwave / Dishwasher safe

Perfect Solution for wax using and gift choice. Include all item in the picture.

✅ Discrete Packaging



✅ 100% Satisfaction Guarantee



✅ Expert Product Support

Show more