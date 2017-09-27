Since its debut release on Record Store Day 2016, Jazz Dispensary has been making waves among fans and critics alike who have praised its innovative fusion of high-concept packaging and impeccable musical curation.



Our inaugural offering, the Cosmic Stash vinyl box (released April, 2016), houses eight sides of the tastiest acid-jazz groovers, jazz-funk movers, spaced-out cosmic explorations and beyond. It's comprised of four distinct musical strains—“Soul Diesel,” “Purple Funk,” “OG Kush,” and “Astral Travelin.” Housed in a four way fold-out box, each LP features its own custom jacket design. All four records boast unique prescription labels, affixed to translucent colored vinyl, each one selected to reflect the intended effects of the music: translucent orange, purple, green, and clear.



Look for more high-quality, musical offerings on our product page.

read more