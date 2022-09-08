About this product
Purple hues contrast sharply with orange pistils and are balanced by different shades of green. A hybrid strain that leans slightly to the indica side of the spectrum and smokes with flavours of citrus, orange zest and earth.
WAGNERS believe in hard work and Well Made Weed. Our Blue Lime Pie strain is just that, Well Made.
